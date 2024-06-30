Cesar Azpilicueta confirms Atletico Madrid extension

Atletico Madrid defender Cesar Azpilicueta has signed a contract extension at the club.

The veteran full back joined Los Rojiblancos on a 12 month deal last summer after accepting a return to La Liga.

The 34-year-old played a rotating role in Diego Simeone’s plans in 2023/24 with 14 La Liga starts covering across the back line.

The club inserted an option to extend his bond by another year ahead of the new campaign and all parties have now agreed to renew thee agreement.

🚨Cesar Azpilicueta has renewed his Atletico Madrid contract until 2025 https://t.co/byshgsrVwA — Football España (@footballespana_) June 30, 2024

Despite the club looking to offload players, to reduce their inflated wage bill and release transfer funds, Azpilicueta’s experience is viewed as vital for the upcoming campaign.

Simeone’s squad are due back in preseason training in mid-July, with Azpiliceuta not called up for Euro 2024 by Spain, ahead of a preseason tour of Asia.

Players involved in Euro 2024 and the Copa America are expected to be given a longer summer break in the coming weeks.