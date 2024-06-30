Celta Vigo prepared to offer lifetime contract to club legend Iago Aspas

For the second successive season, Celta Vigo were in relegation trouble, but fantastic form over the final few weeks of the campaign ensured that they continue in La Liga for 2024-25. It was their captain that came up big, with Iago Aspas producing a number of sensational performances.

It’s easy to forget that Aspas is 36, turning 37 in August. He continues to perform at a very high level, which was shown at the back-end of last season. He’s expected to continue being important for Claudio Giraldez’s side going forward, and Celta bosses are delighted by that.

Aspas’ future was doubtful a few months ago, amid links with Saudi Arabia, but he is continuing at Celta for next season. His contract ends in 2025, and according to Relevo, the decision to continue beyond that will be solely in the hands of the veteran attacker. If he wants to continue, he will, essentially like a lifetime contract.

Aspas’ desire to continue could be determined by how he performs next season. Celta will be willing for more top performers from their talismanic captain.