Barcelona rubbing their hands in anticipation as 22-year-old attracts suitors from Saudi Arabia

It’s clear that Barcelona need to generate funds in the coming weeks, especially considering that two big-money are being lined up this summer: one for a new defensive midfielder, and another for a new left winger. One avenue of revenue will be sell-on clauses from previous players, and Ez Abde falls into this category.

Abde left Barcelona last summer to join Real Betis, and as part of the deal, they have retained a 50% sell-on. Less than 12 months on from that sale, it could be activated, as Diario de Sevilla (via ED) have reported that clubs in Saudi Arabia are showing interest in the 22-year-old winger.

Abde began his career in Andalusia as a starter, but over the second half of last season, he was a regular bench player. Despite this, he wants to continue, although Betis may opt to cash in instead.

Real Betis value Abde at €18-20m, and if they receive that from any interested clubs, it would be very nice for Barcelona.