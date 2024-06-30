Barcelona retract Joao Felix, Joao Cancelo statements after confirming pair “will not continue”

UPDATED: 30/06/24 – 13:45

With it being the 30th of June, a number of agreement involving Barcelona are now ending. They have announced that Marcos Alonso is leaving, following the conclusion of his contract. Curiously, they have also confirmed that Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo “will not continue”, with their loan spells – agreed with Atletico Madrid and Manchester City respectively last summer – now being over.

Both Felix and Cancelo generated much excitement when they signed last summer, although neither player had an overall good performance during last season, as Barcelona ended the campaign trophyless. They will now return to Atleti and Man City respectively, once their involvement at Euro 2024 is over.

Since releasing these statements, Barcelona have since retracted them, and deleting the subsequent social media posts.

The retracted remarks from Barcelona appear to suggest that there will at least be an effort to re-sign Felix and Cancelo, although it has certainly created plenty of doubt. It remains to be seen how the Portuguese pair’s situations play out over the summer.