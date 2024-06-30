Atletico Madrid still some way off valuation of top attacking target

Atletico Madrid seem to be intent on bolstering their forward line this summer, and if they can sign the top scorer in Spain, that seems like a good place to start. However there is a way to go before that happens.

Los Rojiblancos are keen on signing Girona’s Artem Dovbyk this summer, and have already had a €25m offer turned down. The 27-year-old is believed to be keen to join Atletico, and Matteo Moretto has explained that while they intend to come back with a new offer, Girona’s asking price is beyond what they are willing to pay. Dovbyk has a €40m release clause which the Catalan side are demanding, and Atletico have made it clear they do not want to activate it.

🚨🛫 Confirmed departures:

– Mario Hermoso

– Memphis Depay

– Gabriel Paulista

– Vitolo Imminent departures:

– Stefan Savić

– Saúl Ñíguez

– Çağlar Söyüncü

– João Félix

– Javi Galán Possible departures:

– Jan Oblak

– Reinildo

– Rodrigo Riquelme

– Álvaro Morata

– Ángel Correa pic.twitter.com/yf0Td4Qj42 — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) June 30, 2024

Dovbyk had a hard Euro 2024 with Ukraine, failing to hit the target in his three appearances, but was undoubtedly the most consistent forward throughout La Liga last season. In addition to his Pichichi award for the 24 goals he notched, Dobvyk also provided 10 assists, and he caused problems for the majority of defences. If he can hit that form consistently, then he’s theoretically entering his prime as a striker.