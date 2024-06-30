Atletico Madrid prepared to sell 29-year-old this summer, €25m asking price established

Atletico Madrid will aim to raise as much money as possible over the coming weeks, as they target several big-money signings during the summer transfer window, which opens at midnight. Caglar Soyuncu will bring in a decent fee, while Angel Correa’s possible departure would ensure an even bigger payment.

Correa was the subject of strong interest from Saudi Arabia in January, but a deal was not agreed upon. Six months on, a move away could be back on the agenda, with Marca reporting that the Argentine attacker is open to leaving.

🚨🇦🇷 JUST IN: Ángel Correa is happy at Atlético Madrid, but would be open to leave. The club is also open to selling him, but for a significant amount like €25m. If he doesn’t leave, he will once again be important for Diego Simeone. [🥇: @medinamarca, @marca] pic.twitter.com/xhilgNnwAK — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) June 29, 2024

Correa is happy at Atleti, and if he were to stay, he’d be an important figure for Diego Simeone. However, he is attracted by a new challenge, which could be in the Middle East.

His contract runs until 2026, so Atleti aren’t under any immediate pressure to sell. They will adhere to Correa’s desire to leave if an offer above €25m is received during the summer.

If Correa were to leave, it will be interesting to see whether Atletico Madrid go for another striker. They are already targeting one new attacking addition because Alvaro Morata is expected to depart, but another may be needed if Correa goes too. Artem Dovbyk has been linked in recent weeks.