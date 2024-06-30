Argentina star confirms retirement plan after 2024 Copa America

Argentina are aiming to defend their Copa America title next month after storming through to the last 16.

The current World Cup and Copa America holders are aiming to lift a third successive major trophy in the USA on July 15.

La Albiceleste cruised through Group A, with three wins from three games, and no goals conceded to set up a knockout tie with the runner up from Group B.

Former Real Madrid winger Angel Di Maria netted the winning goal in the 2021 final against Brazil and he will step down from the national team after the tournament.

“I’m enjoying every moment of these last few games with Argentina. At times, I’m a little melancholic, but the decision has already been made”, as per quotes from Marca.

“I’ve said it many times and there’s no turning back. This Copa is my last with the national team and I want to have three more games.”

Di Maria was named as captain for the 2-0 group stage win over Peru, with Lionel Messi absent through injury, and he will reach 146 caps if Argentina make the final.

The 36-year-old will also make a decision over extending his Benfica contract by a further 12 months after the tournament.