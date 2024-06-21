Sevilla unable to afford departing Barcelona star

Sevilla are preparing for a new era under recently-appointed manager Francisco Javier Garcia Pimienta, and one area that will be addressed over the coming weeks is the lack of quality midfielders in the first team squad. Signings will be made in that department, and one of those that has been on the agenda is Sergi Roberto.

Roberto is expected to leave Barcelona when his contract expires at the end of this month. A renewal offer is not forthcoming, which has allowed Sevilla to take a step towards signing him.

However, Diario AS have reported that Sevilla are very unlikely to sign Roberto this summer. The 32-year-old has received lucrative financial packages from multiple clubs, and Los Nervionenses simply cannot afford to match the wages on offer.

It will be interesting to see where Roberto ends up for next season, provided that he does indeed leave Barcelona at the start of next month. He’s sure to have plenty of offers, although Sevilla do not appear to be one of them – not a realistic one, anyway.