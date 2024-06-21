Real Madrid offer fresh contract to forward but deal is much lower than competitors

Real Madrid forward Joselu Mato may not have been on the radar of many Saudi Arabian football fans before last summer, but the veteran forward is now wanted as a star addition to the Middle East. Los Blancos have nine days to activate their €1.5m buy clause for Joselu, otherwise they will be forced to negotiate with Espanyol.

According to Marca, Joselu has been offered a new deal by Los Blancos on a one-year contract, should they agree a deal to sign him. The 34-year-old was crucial for Real Madrid this season, netting 17 times, and Carlo Ancelotti is keen to have him back.

However he is receiving tempting financial offers from Saudi Arabia that would blow theirs out of the water, and likely be longer than a one-year deal. The player himself is believed to be prioritising a stay at Real Madrid, but stranger things have happened. As a player who was not necessarily amongst the elite for much of his career though, he will have been earning at a different level to most of his colleagues for much of his career.

Losing Joselu would be no disaster for Real Madrid, but it would rob them of a string to their bow. Most of the forwards they have currently prefer to come towards the ball or seek it into space where they can run at defenders. The value of an orthodox target man was proven on many occasions this season, with over half of Jude Bellingham’s league goals coming with Joselu on the pitch.