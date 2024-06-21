Real Madrid eye up Euro 2024 star as alternative option to Leny Yoro

With Rafa Marin set to join Napoli, and Nacho Fernandez heading towards Saudi Arabia, it is almost certain that Real Madrid will sign a new central defender this summer. Currently, they would only have Antonio Rudiger, Eder Militao and David Alaba as senior options, and the latter is currently on his way back from an ACL tear.

Leny Yoro is the leading target for Los Blancos, and they are favourites to secure his signature. However, a deal may not be done this summer because of the difference in valuations between themselves and Lille, which could force the club’s sporting department to consider other options.

According to Corriere de Bologna (via Sport), one of those is Riccardo Calafiori. The 22-year-old would perfectly fit Real Madrid’s transfer policy, and his price is considered to be affordable. Furthermore, he is a left-footed option, which would be welcomed given that Alaba is Carlo Ancelotti’s only one at this stage.

Calafiori had a fantastic season with Bologna in 2023-24, and so many clubs have registered their interest on the back of this. However, if Real Madrid are serious about him, you’d fancy them to beat off the competition.