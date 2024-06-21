Real Betis table €4m bid for top goalkeeping target, offer falls way short of €10m asking price

One of the areas that Real Betis are aiming to address this summer is in goals. Last season’s backup, Claudio Bravo, has already left, while there are serious doubts over the future of Rui Silva. With that in mind, club officials have set their sights on Las Palmas’ Alvaro Valles, who came though the youth academy at Los Verdiblancos.

Valles’ situation is very interesting. He’s out of contract next summer, but having already told Las Palmas of his intention not to renew, he’s expected to be available for a reduced price now. However, the Gran Canaria-based side are digging their heels, and they are prepared to not play him for the entirety of next season if necessary, should he not agree a new deal.

As per La Provincia, Betis have tabled an offer worth €4m. However, this is expected to be rejected by Las Palmas, who want €10m.

You’d expect an agreement to take place at some stage this summer. Real Betis want their man, and they recognise that they can get him cheaply, even if Las Palmas won’t make it easy for them. For now, the saga is expected to roll on.