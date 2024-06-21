Real Betis eyeing up La Liga star as new first-choice right-back

Real Betis managed to secure European qualification once again last season, although it was only seventh for Manuel Pellegrini’s side. They will be targeting a higher placement in 2024-25, and for that to happen, squad adjustments need to be made.

Right-back appears to be an area that sporting director Manu Fajardo is keen to address. As per Diario AS, the idea is to move on Youssouf Sabaly, with club bosses annoyed by his regular injury problems. Aitor Ruibal and Hector Bellerin are to continue, but a new first-choice is wanted: Pablo Maffeo.

Maffeo is keen to leave Mallorca this summer, and the Balearic club will not stand in his way if an acceptable offer does come. Betis hope to put a bid in, although they cannot afford to do so until Sabaly leaves.

Maffeo would be a very shrewd signing for Real Betis, although it will be crucial to raise funds during the summer transfer window in order to make a move. This one should be kept an eye on.