Manchester United fall behind Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain in race for Leny Yoro

Lille defender Leny Yoro is one of the few top European talents not at Euro 2024, and it means that his future can be decided in the coming weeks. The 18-year-old wants to leave Les Dogues, and is prioritising Real Madrid, but they are a long way off finding an agreement with Lille.

Los Blancos have set a limit of €40m for the Yoro deal, while Lille are demanding €60m. On the other hand, Yoro is out of contract next summer, and if Los Blancos could convince him to wait, they could get him on a free then.

Liverpool, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are Real Madrid’s competition for Yoro, but as per Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils have fallen behind the other two in the race. PSG and Liverpool have made it clear they are willing to pay big for Yoro this summer, while United remain highly interested in him. It remains to be seen if Real Madrid are willing to shift their stance.

Yoro will have the chance to earn plenty of money and quickly at PSG or Liverpool, and probably has a better shot at earning a starting spot there quicker. Carlo Ancelotti tends to prioritise hierarchy first and foremost, so he may find he has to wait for first-team football, but undoubtedly their project is the most exciting.

