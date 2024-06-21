Kylian Mbappe not been paid by Paris Saint-Germain since April, formal notice served by Real Madrid man

Earlier this month, Kylian Mbappe’s long-awaited move to Real Madrid was made official. The 25-year-old will head to the Spanish capital once his participation at Euro 2024 comes to an end. He will remain contracted to Paris Saint-Germain until the end of this month, but in the meantime, it appears that his time there is not going to end amicably.

As reported by L’Equipe, Mbappe has not been paid by PSG since April. During that time, he has been owed €100m as part of his salary, as well as contract bonuses. With nine days to go until his deal comes to its end, he has given formal notice to the French champions that they must pay him what he is owed, otherwise the matter will likely be taken further.

It’s a toxic ending to Mbappe’s seven-year spell at PSG. Real Madrid will be somewhat concerned about the treatment their new striker has received, although they may not be able to do much as way of intervening in the situation.