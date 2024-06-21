“It’s completely my fault” – Real Madrid star on losing international starting spot midway through Euro 2024

Several Real Madrid players are plying their trade at Euro 2024, but perhaps the one whose tournament has gone the worst so far is Andriy Lunin. The 25-year-old was in goals for Ukraine’s destructive 3-0 defeat to Romania on MD1, and he was credited with being at fault for two of the efforts he conceded.

As a result, he was dropped for Ukraine’s second fixture against Slovakia on Friday, replaced by Benfica’s Anatolii Trubin. The change had the desired effect, as Ukraine came from behind to win 2-1 – the winner came from former Valencia striker Roman Yaremchuk.

Speaking post-match, Lunin addresses his dropping (via MD). He admitted that he could have no complaints on the matter.

“I understand it perfectly, it’s completely my fault. Here we are a team, a group, there are no individuals. What matters is the result of the team.

“I will continue to work, and be prepared as always. If it is my turn (to return to the starting line-up), I will be ready.”

It’s not been a great few weeks for Lunin, who missed out on playing for Real Madrid in the Champions League after a bout of illness. He’s also expected to return to being Thibaut Courtois’ backup next season, which he’s unlikely to be overly happy about.