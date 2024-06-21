Fabrizio Romano gives Jeremie Frimpong update amid Barcelona interest

Bayer Leverkusen right wing-back Jeremie Frimpong had one of the best seasons in European football this year, and while he was on the radar of a number of big clubs previously, he is certainly being eyed by Europe’s elite this year. His list of admirers includes Barcelona.

Fabrizio Romano says that there is ‘strong interest’ from the Premier League in Frimpong, who has a release clause around €40m currently. Frimpong himself is not considering offers currently, as he is focusing on the Dutch national team at Euro 2024.

Barcelona are also keeping an eye on his situation. New Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has been watching him closely this year, and likes Frimpong a lot. However as things stand, their priority for the right-back position is still to bring Joao Cancelo back to the club this summer, but he could be an ‘expensive and difficult’ option if that does not come off.

The upside for Frimpong over Cancelo is fairly clear to see, with the Portuguese entering his thirties, and coming off an underwhelming season. Neither seem a particularly good fit for Barcelona if indeed they intend on starting Alejandro Balde on the other side, as is currently the case.