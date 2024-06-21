Chelsea not giving up on Samu Omorodion deal – have double task

Chelsea have been heavily linked with Atletico Madrid’s promising young striker Samu Omorodion in recent days, and reportedly have had three offers turned down for him. They are not done yet though.

According to some reports, their latest offer was approaching €50m, although Fabrizio Romano claims that it is only ‘above €40m’ including bonuses. The Italian transfer insider goes on to say that Los Rojiblancos have so far rejected all approaches and offers.

🚨🇪🇸 Official: Álvaro Morata’s Spain are through to the round of 16 of the Euro. — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) June 20, 2024

Chelsea are not giving up on Omorodion though, and will come back with fresh approaches. However their task is made twice as difficult, as Omorodion himself is keen to remain at Atletico. His goal is to start preseason with Los Rojiblancos, and Chelsea will also have to convince him before any deal comes close.

Having seen the trouble that young strikers have had at Chelsea in recent years, it is no surprise that Omorodion is not jumping at the opportunity. This season was his first at La Liga level, and he was not a starter for Alaves every week, which suggests a jump to Chelsea could come a little too soon as well.