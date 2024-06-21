Barcelona officially tie down academy star until 2028, first team promotion should come this summer

With 10 days to go until the summer transfer window opens, Barcelona have concluded another good piece of business. In recent months, they’ve tied down the likes of Pau Cubarsi, Fermin Lopez and Hector Fort to new deals, and the same has now happened for Marc Casado, current captain for the B team.

Barcelona announced on Friday that Casado has penned a new four-year deal, which keeps him at the club until 2028. The 20-year-old’s previous contract was set to expire at the end of this month, and although there was an option for it to be extended by two years, a new agreement has instead been negotiated.

Casado’s renewal, which was revealed on Barcelona’s X account, rather than Barca Atletic’s, seemed to indicate that the youngster will be in Hansi Flick’s squad next week. He had been on the fringes under Xavi Hernandez, but with the lack of defensive midfield options in the first team set-up, it makes a lot of sense for Casado to be promoted.