Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone undergoes surgery to resolve plaguing knee problem

Earlier this week, images surfaced of Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone sporting crutches. The extent of the Argentine’s injury has now been revealed.

🇦🇷🩼 Diego Simeone appears to be on crutches in his latest appearance on social media. pic.twitter.com/BeIevbfPb1 — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) June 21, 2024

As per Diario AS, Simeone had been dealing with troubling knee pain throughout last season. Notably, he was spotted nursing the issue on two separate during Atleti’s dramatic Champions League victory over Inter Milan. At that point, the decision was taken for surgery being required to resolve the problem, although it was delayed until the end of the campaign.

For Simeone, there is little to worry about. He is expected to be back at full health for the start of Atleti’s pre-season campaign, although he will approach the training with a degree of caution, so as not to cause a flare up.

It should be a very busy summer for Simeone and Atletico Madrid, who are projected to be very active in the transfer market over the coming weeks. In Spain, they will be one of the teams worth keeping an eye on.