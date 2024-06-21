Atletico Madrid considering €7m offer for 24-year-old La Liga star – report

One area that Atletico Madrid appear willing to address this summer is right-back. Nahuel Molina had a very disappointing 2023-24 campaign, although he is still projected to be a starter next season. Club bosses believe that signing a backup could be the key to the Argentine returning to his best level.

Atleti missed out of Rodrigo Gomes to Wolves earlier this month, and it appears that they are now looking closer to home. According to Angel Garcia, they are considering a bid of €7m to sign Osasuna’s Jesus Areso.

24-year-old Areso had a decent time of things last season. He amassed six assists, while his one goal was an unbelievable strike against Getafe, which ended up winning La Liga’s goal of the season award.

Areso is a promising player, and at €7m, he’d be a relatively inexpensive signing for Atletico Madrid. However, they are facing reported competition from Marseille, so it won’t be easy to get a deal done – if that’s what they want.