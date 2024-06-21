19-year-old’s versatility could ensure he stays at Barcelona this summer

Barcelona’s first team squad will return for the start of pre-season in the coming weeks, and one player that is expected to be present is Mikayil Faye, despite strong speculation surrounding his future at the club. New manager Hansi Flick wants to run the rule over the Senegalese international defender, who will be promoted from Barca Atletic.

Laporta has arrived at the club's offices where Marc Casadó will sign his new contract. The Barça B captain will be promoted to the first team next season. @victor_nahe — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 21, 2024

Faye has been strongly linked with a move away from Barcelona, mainly because he is considered an in-demand asset that is not necessarily needed in the first team. He will not go before Flick gives his assessment, and according to MD, the teenager’s versatility could end up ensuring that he stays in Catalonia.

Faye has predominantly played as a centre-back since arriving at Barcelona last summer, although he is capable of being utilised at left-back. Given that Alejandro Balde is the only recognised option in that position, Faye could be a solid backup option alongside Alex Valle, who will also be present at pre-season.

Faye’s chances of staying would increase further if Inigo Martinez goes – the veteran centre-back is not currently registered for next season. It will be interesting to see how each player’s situation at Barcelona develops over the summer transfer window.