WATCH: Spain take lead against Italy after Nico Williams brilliance at Euro 2024

Spain have finally made their pressure pay against Italy in their Euro 2024 Group game. As it stands, La Roja are heading through and in prime position to top the group.

Luis de la Fuente’s side started off on the front foot and had clear chances to score through Nico Williams and Pedri. Neither could convert their headers, while Alvaro Morata and Fabian Ruiz forced good saves from Gianluigi Donnarumma too.

It was starting to look like one of those nights for Spain after Pedri skewed another effort wide. Yet the goal eventually came just ten minutes after half-time. Nico Williams beat his man out wide, and whipped a ball in. After deflections from Morata and Donnarumma, it was Riccardo Calafiori who put it into his own net.

Spain haven't been able to do it themselves, but Riccardo Calafiori puts it into his own net 🙃 Spain take a deserved lead 🇪🇸🇮🇹#Euro2024 | #ESPITA pic.twitter.com/mbtIKxGlUQ — ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 20, 2024

Should Spain see out the win, they would qualify from the group, and would come within a point of top spot. Even if they were to lose their remaining group game against Albania, and Italy beat Croatia, a goal difference swing of five would be necessary as it stands.