Real Madrid net further transfer windfall as Las Palmas confirm permanent signing of 23-year-old

Real Madrid appear to be quietly accumulating transfer fees. They are projected to earn an estimated €15m from the sales of Rafa Marin and Alex Jimenez, who will be bought by Napoli and AC Milan respectively, and that total has been added to by Las Palmas, who have announced the permanent signing of Marvin Park.

The Gran Canaria-based side confirmed on Thursday that they have exercised the buy option in their loan agreement with Real Madrid. It means that Marvin is remaining on a permanent basis, and he has signed a four-year contract.

Marvin had spent the last two seasons on loan at Las Palmas, and he featured 32 times during the 2023-24 campaign, usually as a right-back or right winger.

The figure received by Real Madrid is unlikely to be too much, but every little helps in their bid to build the bank balance ahead of the summer transfer window opening. That money could be spent on Leny Yoro, who appears to be their top target at this stage.