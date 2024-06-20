Real Madrid linked with surprise move for midfielder

Real Madrid will be losing Toni Kroos this summer, and Dani Ceballos is also keen on a move if he can find a buyer with sufficient might. In the meantime, Los Blancos have been linked to France player Adrien Rabiot.

The 29-year-old is out of contract with Juventus, and currently still in negotiations with the Bianconeri over a new deal. GdS (as quoted by MD) say that Juve have offered Rabiot a two-year deal at €7.5m per annum, with an option for a third year, but he would be delighted to join international teammates Ferland Mendy, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga and Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid.

If Real Madrid are looking for a midfielder, then Rabiot would be a bargain and a quality option, without necessarily competing for a starting spot. Yet signing a player of his age generally goes against their signing policy. The fact he has been linked to Barcelona in recent months, and is in negotiations currently, cast a certain air of doubt around the story until further confirmation.