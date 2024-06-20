Long-standing Atletico Madrid star told to find new club by Diego Simeone

Atletico Madrid are in the midst of a squad overhaul. The likes of Memphis Depay, Mario Hermoso and Gabriel Paulista have already left/will be leaving, as the club’s sporting department targets a drastic improvement from last season. Another player who will almost certain be going is Saul Niguez.

The 29-year-old has been on Atleti’s books for his entire career, and aside from two loan spells at Rayo Vallecano and Chelsea, he has been present in Diego Simeone’s squad since his debut in 2012. In total, he has played 427 matches for Los Colchoneros, although it’s highly unlikely that he will make it to 428.

Saul has been told by Atleti and Simeone himself that there is no place for him next season, as per Diario AS. He will need to find a new club if he wants to continue playing regular football.

It makes sense for Atletico Madrid to move on Saul, given that Mikel Merino is seemingly being lined up as his replacement. Further to that, they already have Arthur Vermeeren, Pablo Barrios and Rodrigo Riquelme as younger players coming through, and his presence would affect their respective playing times.