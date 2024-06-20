Arda Guler was among Real Madrid’s most important signings, alongside Jude Bellingham, last season. The 19-year-old Turkish wonderkid came into limelight during his time at his former club, Fenerbahce. Los Blancos beat their rivals, Barcelona to the signing of the special talent.

Arda Guler is sought after by top teams

The teenage football star, who has been billed as the natural replacement for Luka Modric, has attracted interests from many top clubs across Europe in recent weeks, including Juventus. Many fans believe that Guler has been starved of minutes in a Real Madrid team with other established superstars, having made just 12 appearances with 6 goals.

Now that Mbappe and Endrick are arriving, many fans believe that it will be difficult for the young attacking midfielder to break into the team. Juventus has considered this lack of match possibility, and have shown interest in signing Guler this summer on loan. Other clubs besides the Bianconeri are also interested in signing the 19-year-old special talent, including Sevilla, Real Betis, and Getafe.

The interest that Juventus has shown in the young Arda Guler is quite understandable. After all, Weston McKennie and Samuel Iling-Junior are some of the players to leave the Bianconeri, they are the two players that have been linked with Aston Villa. Besides this, the Serie A giants are also indecisive over the long-term future of Adrien Rabiot, who is currently running down his contract with them.

As mentioned earlier, Arda Guler could not break into the Real Madrid XI last season, partly due to the fact that the teenager was injured during the first half of the season, and Real Madrid Carlo Ancelotti was cautious about introducing him into the team. Guler was also competing with midfield metronomes like Luka Modric and “pass master” Toni Kroos.

However, when he was given the chance during the latter stages of the campaign, Guler impressed while scoring some important goals as Madrid won the double of La Liga and UEFA Champions League.

In recent years, many casino brands have entered into sponsorship and partnership agreements with most major soccer clubs. Many iGaming analysts are prophesying a strong relationship between casinos and sports. After all, in this case, both sides win. Clubs receive additional funding, casinos more recognition. After that, they create more games on sports themes. For casino enthusiasts, knowing the intricacies of these games is paramount to winning big, so read the full Grand Mondial review to learn more.

His rise to prominence among fans, and spectators has increased the interest in him by many top clubs, as mentioned above. This is why Real Madrid are not considering letting Guler leave the club this summer despite the competition in the team’s midfield. As Juventus monitors Guler, they are also keeping interests on Douglas Luis at Aston Villa, knowing that Guler is a prized asset for the Spanish giants.

Guler’s impact should grow with Toni Kroos calling time on his glittering career, and his promising talent excites Madrid board and fans.

Guler’s stats at Madrid

Age: 19

Height: 176 cm

Appearances: 12

Goals: 6

Total minutes: 440

Why Arda Guler Signed for Real Madrid

Guler is currently on international duty with Turkey for the Euro 2024 tournament in Germany. He has discussed the reason why he decided to join Real Madrid ahead of Barcelona and other clubs. According to Guler, playing for Real Madrid was his childhood dream, just as it is for many kids.

“I think that the dream of many children from a young age is to play for Real Madrid, the biggest club in the world,” he told El Chiringuito TV (h/t MARCA).

The 19-year-old went on to discuss how Real Madrid revealed their plans for him, while they informed him that they want him to become the heir to veteran midfielder Luka Modric.

He continued, “The project they offered me was for a long time. I was convinced the moment we sat down at that table with Madrid, everything was already in place.”

“Real Madrid told me that I was going to be Luka Modric’s crown prince, and I was impressed because he is an incredible player.”

“When I heard the project I said… that’s it,” he added.

Conclusion

Again it is not strange to understand why Real Madrid values Arda Guler as the next big thing in football. His style of play, his goal scoring abilities, and his maturity at such a young age is quite pleasing to watch. The young attacking midfielder became one of the winners of the recently concluded UEFA Champions League competition. This should be the first of many to come. We are witnessing the rise of one of the shining stars of this generation, and the sky is just his starting point!