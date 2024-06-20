Can Barcelona bounce back next season under new manager Hansi Flick?

A new era is beginning at Barcelona. Xavi Hernandez was sacked at the end of the last season, and he has been replaced by Hansi Flick, whose primary aim will be to ensure that the Catalans are back on the trophy hunt from 2024-25 onwards.

Barcelona were some way off Real Madrid in the Spanish La Liga title race last season, and their main aim will be to overhaul their bitter rivals, which they did the season prior. However, with Los Blancos signing Kylian Mbappe and Endrick Felipe, plus the possibility of Leny Yoro and Alphonso Davies arriving, it will be extremely difficult for Flick to win the league in his first season in charge.

That’s way it is crucial that Barcelona have a good summer transfer window. It’s started well, following the news that they should return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule, which allows them to sign players without added financial restrictions. It means that Flick, alongside sporting director Hansi Flick, has a better chance of bringing in the players needed.

Signing a new defensive midfielder and left winger are Barcelona’s two priorities. Joshua Kimmich has been heavily linked, and a reunion with Flick appears to be a possibility, although he’s not a natural pivot, which means that he’s not exactly what is required. Someone like Amadou Onana would be a better option, although he’s a less realistic option.

For left wing, Luis Diaz appears to be the main target. Liverpool could sell him, and although the Colombian international is a very good player, there are serious question marks surrounding his end product, which is something that should be a major worry for Barcelona if they do decide to make their move.

It’s true to say that the effectiveness of Barcelona’s transfer business will determine how well their season goes in 2024-25. Based on the early reports, there is cause for concern for supporters, given that the players that are seemingly being targeted are not exactly what is required.

Ultimately, Barcelona’s existing squad is very good, and it severely underperformed last season. It’s good enough to challenge Real Madrid, but considering they will be up against the likes of Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, and Mbappe, more quality will be required to ensure that Flick has the tools at his disposal to challenge. Right now, with the rumours swirling around on the club’s targets, it doesn’t bode particularly well that the gap can be made up.