Barcelona to ignore offers for youngster as Hansi Flick will assess options in preseason

Barcelona will not sign a left-back this summer as things stand, with new manager Hansi Flick set to evaluate the young talent at his disposal first. Joao Cancelo spent much of the season there, and Marcos Alonso is on his way out, but it appears they are relying on a big comeback season from Alejandro Balde next season.

The intention is that Cancelo is back, and Hector Fort, who is naturally a right-back, has featured there to good effect at points this season. However the main reason Barcelona will not look to strengthen – at least yet – as Flick is keen to look at Alex Valle, who spent the last season on loan at Levante.

Lamine Yamal and Aitana Bonmatí have won the Aldo Rovira Award for the best Barça player of the season. @QueThiJugues — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 20, 2024

Valle started preseason with Xavi Hernandez last summer too, and was a fixture for Levante on the left side in Segunda. The club were reportedly happy with him, but he was benched under Felipe Minambres. As per Sport, Valle has offers on the table currently, but those will be ignored until Flick has made up his mind on the 20-year-old.

Out of contract in 2025, Barcelona will have to make a call on Valle one way or another in the coming months, with just six months before he can negotiate with other clubs. Relying on three relative novices is a risk for the Blaugrana, but given the finances, and the fact that they plan to have Cancelo back, it seems a position they can mend and make do in.