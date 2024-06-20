Barcelona offered chance to sign highly-rated La Liga talent with €15m release clause

Barcelona are eyeing up a new left winger, and while their main options are Liverpool’s Luis Diaz, Athletic Club hotshot Nico Williams and former La Masia star Dani Olmo, they do also have other options. One of those is Real Betis’ highly-rated youngster Assane Diao.

Diao broke onto the scene in the early stages of last season, scoring on his full debut with Manuel Pellegrini’s side. In total, he scored four goals across the campaign (2 La Liga, 1 Europa League and 1 Copa del Rey), while his overall performances caught the eye of many onlookers.

However, Diao fell out of favour during the second half of the season, which led to him playing only once since the end of February. He’s now been offered to Barcelona, as reported by MD, as a possible low-cost alternative to Diaz, Williams and Olmo.

Assane Diao has been offered to Barcelona. The Real Betis winger could be available for 15 million euros. @mundodeportivo — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 20, 2024

Diao currently has a €15m release clause, although that would go to €30m if Betis doubled his wages. It would not be a small price to pay for Barcelona, especially for a non-established player, so it would be a surprise if they went for him.