Barcelona likely to miss out on transfer for defender – could depart for free

Barcelona are likely to miss out on a transfer fee for Sergino Dest, off the back of a serious anterior cruciate ligament injury. The Blaugrana could do with the extra money, but fortune has not favoured them in this case.

According to Marca, PSV Eindhoven have no intention of paying a single euro for Dest. The USMNT defender spent this year on loan in the Eredivisie, and impressed at left-back, and it had been expected that PSV would pay for him, with talk of a deal in excess of €5m.

Assane Diao has been offered to Barcelona. The Real Betis winger could be available for 15 million euros. @mundodeportivo — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 20, 2024

However his injury will see Dest out until January of 2025 at least, at which point he will be free to negotiate a deal with whomever he pleases. PSV will instead look to reach an agreement with Dest for the summer of 2025, when he will be fully fit again. It means that Barcelona will pick up the bill for not only his salary but also his €4.2m ammortisation for this year, a significant swing.

Realistically this summer was Barcelona’s last chance to sell Dest, and given his recent form, it looked as if they may even attract a bidding war, but those hopes have evaporated. Of course, it is Dest himself who suffers most from the injury, but Barcelona’s accountants will be cursing their luck too.