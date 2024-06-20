Atletico Madrid submit opening €20m offer for defensive target

Atletico Madrid are planning major moves during the summer transfer window, which opens in Spain on the 1st of July. A deal to sign Robin Le Normand is advanced, and it’s probable that he won’t be the only centre-back to join. One of those that Los Colchoneros are also eyeing up is Feyenoord’s David Hancko.

Hancko has attracted interest from many clubs across Europe, including Liverpool, but Atleti are determined to get him in. They have already submitted an opening offer to Feyenoord, which Relevo say is worth just under €20m all-in.

💣🚨 BREAKING: Atlético Madrid has already made a first verbal offer for Feyenoord’s David Hancko: slightly less than €20m including bonuses. The Dutch club is asking for €35/40m. [🎖️: @MatteMoretto, @relevo] pic.twitter.com/Qf4oGm8UrE — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) June 20, 2024

However, that will almost certainly be turned down, as Feyenoord as reportedly seeking in the region of €35-40m for Hancko, who is currently with Slovakia at Euro 2024. One advantage they have is that the player is very eager to join up with Diego Simeone’s squad this summer.

Atletico Madrid will continue to monitor a possible deal for Hancko, but in the meantime, they are also considering other targets. Two of those are believed to be Aymeric Laporte, who wants to leave Al-Nassr, and Nottingham Forest’s Murillo, who impressed in the Premier League last season.