Atletico Madrid rejected three Chelsea offers for 20-year-old sensation, highest reached almost €50m

In the last week, one of the biggest transfer stories breaking out of Spain/England has involved Samu Omorodion. Chelsea have taken a strong interest in the 20-year-old Atletico Madrid striker, who impressed during a loan spell with Alaves last season.

It was reported that Atleti turned down an offer of €40m from Chelsea, but as it turned out, they rejected even more than that. Relevo say that the Premier League side had three bids rebuffed, with the most expensive being worth almost €50m all-in.

Atleti value Samu incredibly highly, and if he were to leave this summer, it would only be for a fee close to his €80m release clause – that almost certainly won’t happen, as Chelsea are uninterested in paying that amount.

Diego Simeone plans to run the rule over Samu during pre-season. The youngster certainly has a great chance to establish himself at Atletico Madrid, especially given that Memphis Depay has already left, while Alvaro Morata and Angel could also depart.