The ‘Deco clause’ – Barcelona add new clause to contracts to protect against salary limit struggles

Barcelona Sporting Director Deco is operating in a difficult situation, with little certainty on how much of a budget, if any, he is working with this summer. It makes negotiations particularly difficult, and has led to the use of a new clause for new signings.

For all new contracts and signings, Barcelona are hoping to insert the so-called Deco clause, which allows the Blaugrana to terminate the contracts of their players if, on the 12th of August, they have ‘other priorities’ or there is no space in their salary limit, say TV3. One of these such clauses was included in Sergi Roberto’s latest renewal offer, which is yet to be signed. It is thought his future will be decided by Hansi Flick.

🚨 All players start from scratch with Hansi Flick, also Pablo Torre, who could impress because it's thought that coach's system favours him. @bonagerman — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 4, 2024

Roberto was reportedly unhappy with the club’s U-turn when terms had been agreed over a new deal. The Blaugrana may find it harder to attract players to accept their offers, which generally pay less than their competitors, if they offer less security too, and show they do have a plan for their signings, as has been the case for Vitor Roque.