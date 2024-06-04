Shock in Madrid? Atletico watching closely as Real Madrid star seriously considers exit

Real Madrid were engrossed in euphoria on Saturday night as they won the Champions League, but one of their players looked a little less so. Although he tends to cut a much more reserved character, Andriy Lunin remained in his seat when the final whistle went against Borussia Dortmund, as Kepa Arrizabalaga, Fran Gonzalez and goalkeeing coach Luis Llopis ran towards Thibaut Courtois to congratulate him.

Throughout the night, Lunin avoided Courtois, and did not congratulate him, although he did eventually join Kepa, Llopis and Courtois for a photo, not quite managing a smile. Lunin has remained much less enthusiastic for the duration of the celebrations.

That comes from Relevo, who say that Lunin is seriously considering his future at the club. His renewal until 2029 has been talked about on multiple occasions, yet the deal has not been signed by Lunin just yet.

He could decide to leave whether he finally pens the new deal or not, although naturally Los Blancos would be in more of a hurry to sell him if he does not renew, and would earn less money doing so.

The Ukrainian international has many suitors in the transfer market, and could well increase his value at the Euros this summer. One of the sides paying close attention are rivals Atletico Madrid, who would be interested in moving for him if Jan Oblak moves on. Los Rojiblancos have been linked to Giorgi Mamardashvili, with Oblak the subject of interest from Major League Soccer, but would be happy with Lunin.

Lunin would likely arrive much cheaper than Mamardashvili if he does not sign a new deal. Los Blancos would rather see him move elsewhere, but if Atletico were to present a good offer, they will not hang onto a potential problem in their dressing room next season.

It would be a major shock were Lunin to cross the divide, but it could make sense for all parties. There is little certainty that Oblak will depart Atletico though, and while that uncertainty reigns, other sides will no doubt try to get ahead of Atleti in any move for Lunin – something that probably helps to make it an unlikely move.