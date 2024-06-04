Paris Saint-Germain still negotiating terms with Kylian Mbappe – Real Madrid star could go to court

Kylian Mbappe has arrived in Real Madrid, but his exit from Paris Saint-Germain is still a topic of discussion in Paris. The French forward has not been paid by the Ligue 1 winners for the last two months, and are also withholding a loyalty bonus.

The 25-year-old was announced as a Real Madrid player on Monday night, and L’Equipe (via Marca) say that PSG are still keen to negotiate terms with him. They are with holding a loyalty bonus of around €80m, and have not paid him for April or May, amounting to around €92m in what Mbappe is owed.

The reason being that CEO Nasser Al-Khelaifi wants Mbappe’s gentleman’s agreement to forego his loyalty bonus in writing. Mbappe had promised that he would not leave for free, and the information coming out of France is that Al-Khelaifi was hoping for a percentage of Mbappe’s signing fee at the Santiago Bernabeu. Mbappe could well end up having to take PSG to court in order to receive the money he is owed, unless PSG give in.

It seems obvious that PSG are negotiating with little to no power, and hanging onto the sentimental affection that Mbappe has for his hometown club. Whether that is sufficient for him to part with such a large fortune remains to be seen.