New Barcelona manager Hansi Flick willing to part with Frenkie de Jong

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick is unlikely to wield all of the power in Catalonia this summer, with Sporting Director Deco to lead their transfer dealings. Naturally, he will have a say though, and he won’t be raising his voice for Frenkie de Jong.

As per Sport, de Jong will be a crucial player for Flick, and likely a de facto starter for him from day one. He likes his skillset, but in light of the economy at Barcelona, is willing to part with the Dutchman this summer. He would ask Deco to bring in a quality replacement if that were the case, but if the right offer comes in, then de Jong could be on his way out.

🚨 All players start from scratch with Hansi Flick, also Pablo Torre, who could impress because it's thought that coach's system favours him. @bonagerman — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 4, 2024

Of course, that would have to be the right offer for de Jong too. The 27-year-old midfielder has remained steadfast that he will not leave the Catalan giants in recent summers, and unless that changes, de Jong won’t be going anywhere.

De Jong has two years left on his deal at Barcelona, and the Blaugrana are reportedly interested in renewing his deal, although at a much reduced rate. On various occasions it has been said that de Jong has a renewal offer for several months, but did not respond to it. With his deal up in 2026, Barcelona will need the deal to go one way or another.