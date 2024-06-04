Manchester City star emerges as top target for La Liga giants

Manchester City have, as a general rule, let players go if they are keen to leave the club. Atletico Madrid are hoping to test that theory to its limits this summer, as they pursue a new star forward to lead their line. Their ideal recruit is Julian Alvarez.

Los Colchoneros are aware that any deal if difficult, and they know they cannot compete economically with the oil-backed City, but they will offer Alvarez the chance to be the star of the show up front at the Metropolitano. Alvarez would be a guaranteed starter at Atletico, as he struggles to force his way into the side under Pep Guardiola.

💣🚨 BREAKING: Julián Álvarez is aware of Atlético Madrid’s interest. De Paul, Molina, and Correa have already informed him, and are pushing for it to happen. They will surely continue convincing him during the concentration for the Copa América. [🎖️: @medinamarca, @marca] pic.twitter.com/ZN9H3lNmIp — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) June 4, 2024

As per Marca, no official moves have taken place, but they are starting to sound out the player as to whether he would be open to a move first. At that point they would open talks with the player, before looking to do a deal with City. The next step will involve Argentina teammates Angel Correa and Rodrigo de Paul, who will spend a month with him at Copa America, letting Alvarez know that he is held in high regard, and communicating back to the club whether he is open to a move.

Atletico have already opened talks with Girona for Artem Dovbyk this summer, last season’s Pichichi at Girona, and are believed to be trying to close a deal for somewhere between €30-35m. Villarreal’s Alexander Sorloth has also been linked to Atletico, whereas Alvarez would represent a different type of forward, who attacks the space, and likes to get the ball facing the defence.