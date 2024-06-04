How much is Kylian Mbappe earning at Real Madrid and what would he have earned at PSG?

Real Madrid finally confirmed the signing of Kylian Mbappe on Monday evening, bringing to an end perhaps the most arduous transfer saga in the history of football. Yet few can accuse Mbappe of not coming out as a winner from that saga.

The 25-year-old forward was earning €72m gross per year at Paris Saint-Germain, and was due a signing bonus of €150m when he signed the contract in 2022. He was also due a loyalty bonus of €80m this season. In total, if he had extended for an extra year and without giving up any of the money he has reportedly agreed to forego, Mbappe would have been due just under €150m for the final year of his deal, as per Diario AS.

At Real Madrid, he will not earn close to that on an annual basis, but will come in as by far Real Madrid’s best-paid player. His annual salary will be around €30m gross, about €3m more than that of David Alaba. As noted by MD, there is some debate over the size of his signing on fee, with some putting the figure at €100m, and others saying it could be as much as €150m.

Either way, it means that Mbappe will be earning €50-60m per year in terms of salary from Los Blancos, but wil also have an increased income from his image rights. Normally Real Madrid hold 50% of the image rights of their players, but Mbappe will take home an 80% cut, which will add many more millions on top of that figure.

The French superstar will be earning around €90-100m less than he would’ve next year at PSG, which will make Real Madrid fans feel better about his dedication, and perhaps instigate a few retractions of statements made shortly after he signed his PSG deal in 2022.