Barcelona Sporting Director Deco played key role in Xavi Hernandez and Mateu Alemany exits

If Barcelona’s La Liga triumph last season had two faces that were not on the pitch, they were Xavi Hernandez and Director of Football Mateu Alemany, credited with many of the deals for players that had key roles during their title win. Current Sporting Director Deco was instrumental in the exits of both.

The disagreements between Deco and Alemany began early, say Sport, with it becoming clear that the pair ‘could not work together’, despite the former saying the exact opposite publicly. Alemany had traveled to Villarreal to negotiate with Juan Foyth without informing Deco, and also tried to reach an agreement with Sergi Altimira, who moved from Getafe to Real Betis, without Deco’s knowledge. At that point, Deco demanded that Alemany be banned from speaking to players. He felt as if he was being muscled out by the partnership between Alemany and Xavi.

With Xavi, relations reportedly remained cordial, but they were never good either. Deco believed that Xavi was not the right man for the Barcelona job, but accepted President Joan Laporta’s decision to maintain him. After the 4-2 defeat to Girona though, Deco, amongst others, did hios best to persuade Laporta that Xavi should be sacked.

Beyond the disappointing season, he disagreed with Xavi on transfer plans, something confirmed by other sources, seeing his demands as impossible, and was sick of the constant questioning of his work. In particular, Xavi had given his OK to sign Joao Felix and Vitor Roque, signings that never had the former manager’s full backing. Aware of the situation, Xavi asked Deco on multiple occasions if he had lost confidence in him.

The appointment of Deco was questioned at the time, with power structures often playing a large part in the success of Barcelona on the pitch. As many had predicted, his arrival clashed with the structure in place, and without that implicit trust between manager and sporting director, success was always going to be difficult for the Blaugrana.