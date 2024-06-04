Barcelona preparing fresh offer for top midfield target with Hansi Flick to intervene

Barcelona are preparing a second offer for Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich, as per the latest in the Catalan capital. The 29-year-old, who is without an agent, is yet to make a decision on whether to leave Bavaria this summer, amid negotiations over a new deal.

His current deal expires in 2025, and Barcelona would have to find a deal with Bayern if they want to sign him this summer. However Barcelona are currently trying to negotiate personal terms with the Bayern midfielder, who currently earns €19.5m per year before tax.

🚨 Marcos Alonso is on Girona's wishlist. @alexpintanel — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 4, 2024

Their first offer was rejected, but Barcelona are preparing another, say Sport. New manager Hansi Flick is also keen to speak with Kimmich himself, in order to persuade him to make the move, although it would no doubt involve a wage cut.

Manchester City have also reportedly shown an interest in Kimmich, and they would also be able to offer more money than the Blaugrana, but ahead of what is likely his last major contract, he will have to work out where his priorities lie. Part of the equation with Barcelona is that they cannot offer any guarantees unless they manage to make sales and move back within their salary limit.