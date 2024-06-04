Barcelona given boost as Bayern Munich contract decision moves Joshua Kimmich further from renewal

Bayern Munich will try to tie Joshua Kimmich down to a new deal this summer, with just a year left on his deal meaning a sale is likely if they cannot reach an agreement. However that agreement is unlikely before the Euros.

It’s a move that could work in Barcelona’s favour, with the Catalans one of the chief candidates to pursue him if they can afford it. According to Sky DE, via MD, Bayern have decided to delay contract talks until after the Euros.

It has not gone down well with Kimmich, who was keen to do the deal before the tournament, and now will have his future in the back of his mind going into the games too. Kimmich reportedly feels slighted by Bayern, as if he has been put on hold, and consequentlty, as though he is not a priority for Bayern.

That is in stark contrast to Barcelona, for whom he is a major target this summer, and has former boss Hansi Flick tempting him to Catalonia. Yet the Blaugrana must sort out their finances before they can consider an offer for Kimmich. Manchester City have also been linked with Kimmich, and it seems there is plenty of room for the story to run yet.