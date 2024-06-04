Barcelona defender has interest from Champions League side

Barcelona defender Marcos Alonso is currently working out his next move, with his contract running down this summer, and no sign of a new offer arriving from the Blaugrana. The 33-year-old has had a tough year, resulting in just eight appearances all season.

🚨🚨 BREAKING: Atlético Madrid will allow the departure of Stefan Savić as a free agent this summer. Savić, under contract until June 2025, will leave for free as per his request, which the club has accepted. Several clubs are interested in signing Savić.@FabrizioRomano pic.twitter.com/wBKKzyXEXn — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) June 3, 2024

Alonso will leave as a free agent, and despite negotiations with Atletico Madrid, those talks did not come to fruition. Relevo say that one side that could offer him Champions League football again next season is Girona. Barcelona’s Catalan neighbours have not made any moves for Alonso, but he is on their shortlist.

🚨 Hansi Flick would be open to selling De Jong, but only if the club guarantee a high-level replacement. @sport 🇳🇱 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 4, 2024

Girona are carrying just one natural left-back currently in their squad, which is Miguel Gutierrez. The former Real Madrid full-back can be bought back by Los Blancos for just €8m, and it would be no surprise if someone else put in a large bid for him. Daley Blind can also operate on the left, but Michel Sanchez will likely want two players to cover the position, especially if one of them is in their mid-thirties.