Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid striker linked with €30m move to Premier League – offers rejected

Atletico Madrid are set for major surgery on their forward line this summer, with Memphis Depay on his way out, and Alvaro Morata uncertain on his future. Rojiblancos had been counting on the return of Samu Omorodion from his loan at Alaves, and they still can for now.

It was reported late on Monday night that Omorodion was on the verge of a €30m move to the Premier League by Cadena Cope. They claim that a deal is tied up for the 20-year-old, which would see them make a €24m profit in the space of a year.

However Matteo Moretto has strongly denied that to be the case, saying that Omorodion is ‘not even close’ to the Premier League, and adding that Atletico have rejected offers of more than that amount already.

It will be tempting for Atletico to take good money for Omorodion this summer, as they try to pool resources to strengthen their defence too. Previously, Napoli have also been linked to him. The young Spanish-Nigerian forward could be their next great forward, but will probably require time and patience to be so, and those are two qualities in chronically short supply at the top level of the game.

Posted by

Tags Atletico Madrid Napoli Samu Omorodion

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News