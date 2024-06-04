Atletico Madrid striker linked with €30m move to Premier League – offers rejected

Atletico Madrid are set for major surgery on their forward line this summer, with Memphis Depay on his way out, and Alvaro Morata uncertain on his future. Rojiblancos had been counting on the return of Samu Omorodion from his loan at Alaves, and they still can for now.

It was reported late on Monday night that Omorodion was on the verge of a €30m move to the Premier League by Cadena Cope. They claim that a deal is tied up for the 20-year-old, which would see them make a €24m profit in the space of a year.

💣🚨 BREAKING – Pending Confirmation: Atlético Madrid has reached a preliminary agreement for the transfer of Samu Omorodion to the Premier League for €30m.@partidazocope pic.twitter.com/0N0n0QqTCO — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) June 4, 2024

However Matteo Moretto has strongly denied that to be the case, saying that Omorodion is ‘not even close’ to the Premier League, and adding that Atletico have rejected offers of more than that amount already.

A día de hoy, Samu Omorodion no está ni cerca de la Premier League. El Atlético rechazó ofertas incluso superiores a los 30 millones por él. — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) June 4, 2024

It will be tempting for Atletico to take good money for Omorodion this summer, as they try to pool resources to strengthen their defence too. Previously, Napoli have also been linked to him. The young Spanish-Nigerian forward could be their next great forward, but will probably require time and patience to be so, and those are two qualities in chronically short supply at the top level of the game.