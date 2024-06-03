Atletico Madrid

West Ham defender closing in on move to La Liga in deal rising above €23.5m

Atletico Madrid are intent on revamping their defence this summer, with Stefan Savic and Mario Hermoso likely on their way out this summer, and central defence is their top priority. They may be closing in on their first signing for the defence.

According to Alan Nixon, Atletico are leading the race for West Ham defender Nayef Aguerd, who has been in and out of the team for the Hammers since he arrived. The Moroccan defender arrived the summer before the 2022 World Cup, but has struggled to replicate his form either for Morocco or Rennes in London.

The deal would be worth in excess of €23.5m, according to Nixon, and Los Rojiblancos are hoping to close the deal soon. West Ham Zone have also reported that Rennes want Aguerd back, but the 28-year-old is more attracted to a new challenge.

Aguerd at his best has all the attributes to be a success in a Diego Simeone defence, but Colchoneros will be wary of bringing in a defender with a patchy fitness record, having suffered in that respect in recent years, particularly with Jose Maria Gimenez.

Atletico Madrid Nayef Aguerd West Ham United

