WATCH: Real Madrid fan goes viral after painful Champions League celebration

Thousands upon thousands of fans flocked to the streets of central Madrid on Sunday night to welcome the Real Madrid team home from their excursion to London, where they brought back a 15th Champions League title from Wembley. It was a night of elation, and while the Real Madrid players showed little sign of overdoing it, the same could not be said for one fan outside the Santiago Bernabeu.

At the Bernabeu, 80,000 fans filled the stadium to witness a celebration, after the team had attended the City Hall and Cibeles Fountain, as was the case for their Liga title win. Fans had gathered outside the stadium well in advance of the team arriving, and created their own entertainment. One fan, fancying himself a rockstar, decided it was time to do a stage dive, but did not have the support he had imagined below. A difficult one to explain to the loved ones.