WATCH: Jude Bellingham gesture with Toni Kroos during Champions League final goes viral

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham has barely put a foot wrong this season, and beyond all of his excellent work on the pitch, has quickly become a fan favourite. With minutes to go in the Champions League final, and the final minutes of both Real Madrid’s season and Toni Kroos’ club career, Bellingham once again endeared himself to Madridistas.

As Kroos whipped in a second dangerous corner in the space of a few minutes, which was met by Dani Carvajal for the eventual winner against Borussia Dortmund, most of the side pursued Carvajal as he raced towards a knee slide. Bellingham went to Kroos for his crowning moment.

Jude Bellingham, as so often this year, with the finishing touch. #RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/WzPt7rT6iL — Football España (@footballespana_) June 3, 2024

Real Madrid have had to bid farewell to a number of fan favourites in recent years, and will do so again this season, with Kroos leaving and Nacho Fernandez expected too. However Bellingham will help fill that void in the hearts of Madridistas, with Bellingham showing he not only has plenty of talent, but lots of charisma too.