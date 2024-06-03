Villarreal negotiating move for Italian international forward

Villarreal are in talks for Galatasaray forward Nicolo Zaniolo, who would arrive at La Ceramica on loan initially.

The versatile Italian international spent this season on loan at Aston Villa, but struggled for starts under Unai Emery, registering just three goals in 40 appearances. Zaniolo joined Galatasaray just under 18 months ago, but left shortly after on loan. He is keen to leave Villa again, although he would rather return to Serie A if possible.

The Yellow Submarine will battle for his signature though, and the deal may include a €15m optional or obligatory buy clause, the same fee he left Roma for. Zaniolo is keen to find a place where he can get game time and his career back on track, but Villarreal could face competition from Napoli, as reported to Football España by Matteo Moretto.

Zaniolo could play wide in Marcelino Garcia Toral’s 4-4-2, or off the main striker, as perhaps Goncalo Guedes has this season. Guedes arrived on loan from Wolves last season, but there is no certainty whether he will be on his way back. The Portuguese could be replaced by Zaniolo as a foil for Alexander Sorloth.