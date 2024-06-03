Update: Atletico Madrid talks with Real Sociedad for defender

Atletico Madrid are looking to revamp their defence this summer, and one of their top targets is Real Sociedad defender Robin Le Normand. The Spanish international has been a stalwart of La Real’s success in the last few years, and looks set to start for La Roja this summer.

Le Normand, 27, has two years left on his deal, and the Txuri-Urdin are likely to consider putting him on a new contract or selling him this summer, as his value will decrease as of next summer. He is thought to be one of Atletico’s top targets, but La Real generally are tough negotiators.

🚨🚨 BREAKING: Atlético Madrid will allow the departure of Stefan Savić as a free agent this summer. Savić, under contract until June 2025, will leave for free as per his request, which the club has accepted. Several clubs are interested in signing Savić.@FabrizioRomano pic.twitter.com/wBKKzyXEXn — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) June 3, 2024

Matteo Moretto has confirmed to Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing that Atletico are in talks with Le Normand, and also with Real Sociedad over a deal. However the most difficult part will be finding an agreement with his club, who are unlikely to be delighted by strengthening a domestic rival.

The towering central defender has been a model of reliability for Real Sociedad – in spite of perhaps a weaker season than in recent years, as has been the case for his defensive colleagues – which is something that Atletico Madrid have been chronically lacking for some time. While Diego Simeone has some talented defenders at his disposal, few have been consistent and available over the last couple of seasons.