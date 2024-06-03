Unique half-time team talk approach from Carlo Ancelotti crucial in Real Madrid Champions League win

Real Madrid have come back from much stickier situations before, but they were certainly living dangerously against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final. However after the break, they came out much better, conceding fewer chances, and eventually imposing their will on the game.

The change was no coincidence. Carlo Ancelotti adjusted things to have Jude Bellingham more central, and made it more of a three in midfield, rather than a 4-4-2.

“In the dressing room, at the end of the first half, we were quite calm. We have discussed the scheme change together. I have not made the decision alone, because they are more comfortable in 4-4-2, but it had to change. I just told them that we had to change, and they agreed,” Ancelotti told Cadena SER.

Yet Fede Valverde also explained that it was not Ancelotti that was calling all of the shots.

“At half-time, the coach told us many things. The veterans spoke. They said that we needed more attention and to defend better, that it seemed like we were playing with the tension of a La Liga match. Dani Carvajal and Nacho Fernandez were the ones who spoke the most, then Ancelotti added the icing on the cake.”

It’s not the first time that Ancelotti has made decisions by committee, or called on democracy to make alterations. Famously during their 2022 Champions League win, Toni Kroos and Marcelo were seen discussing tactical options with Ancelotti on the touchline as Los Blancos looked for an edge in extra time. Next season he could well be without Nacho, Kroos and Marcelo, but Carvajal and Luka Modric still provide plenty of experience.