Uncertainty surrounding Barcelona midfield target grows as Bayer Leverkusen enter race

Last week, the agreement that had been in place between Barcelona and Guido Rodriguez expired, meaning that the Argentine pivot – who will be leaving Real Betis at the end of his contract – is now free to speak to other clubs. The Catalans still retain an interest, they just couldn’t finalise a deal because of their ongoing financial woes.

🚨 João Félix is very clear. He only wants Barça. This is also what he has transmitted to Atlético Madrid. The sports management and Hansi Flick agree that the Portuguese should continue. @sport — barcacentre (@barcacentre) June 3, 2024

Barcelona’s pursuit of Rodriguez is likely to be more tricky now, especially with TyC Sports (via MD) reporting that Bayer Leverkusen are showing interest in the World Cup winner. The newly-crowned Bundesliga champions are looking for midfield reinforcements, and the 30-year-old is one liked by head coach Xabi Alonso.

Atletico Madrid have also been linked with Rodriguez, who still prioritises a move to Barcelona later this summer. Whether a deal is possible will be determined in the coming weeks, as money will need to be generated – likely from sales – because incomings can be facilitated.