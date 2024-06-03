Barcelona Real Betis

Uncertainty surrounding Barcelona midfield target grows as Bayer Leverkusen enter race

Last week, the agreement that had been in place between Barcelona and Guido Rodriguez expired, meaning that the Argentine pivot – who will be leaving Real Betis at the end of his contract – is now free to speak to other clubs. The Catalans still retain an interest, they just couldn’t finalise a deal because of their ongoing financial woes.

Barcelona’s pursuit of Rodriguez is likely to be more tricky now, especially with TyC Sports (via MD) reporting that Bayer Leverkusen are showing interest in the World Cup winner. The newly-crowned Bundesliga champions are looking for midfield reinforcements, and the 30-year-old is one liked by head coach Xabi Alonso.

Atletico Madrid have also been linked with Rodriguez, who still prioritises a move to Barcelona later this summer. Whether a deal is possible will be determined in the coming weeks, as money will need to be generated – likely from sales – because incomings can be facilitated.

Posted by

Tags Barcelona Bayer Leverkusen Guido Rodriguez Real Betis

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News